BEN WOOD

Hall Funeral Home - Purcellville
140 S. Nursery Ave.
Purcellville, VA
20132
(703)-263-1682
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home - Purcellville
140 S. Nursery Ave.
Purcellville, VA 20132
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillsboro United Methodist Church
Hillsboro, VA
Notice
BEN WOOD  

Ben Wood passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Iris (Marr) and two children, Ben, Jr (Laura) and Iris Gay (Joe). He was a proud grandfather of six and great-grandfather of 12.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville, VA. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, VA or to Joshua's Hands in Purcellville, VA
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2019
