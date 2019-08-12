

BEN WOOD



Ben Wood passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Iris (Marr) and two children, Ben, Jr (Laura) and Iris Gay (Joe). He was a proud grandfather of six and great-grandfather of 12.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville, VA. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, VA or to Joshua's Hands in Purcellville, VA