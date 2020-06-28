BENCINE BLAKE
BENCINE MARITA BLAKE  
On June 15, 2020, BENCINE MARITA BLAKE, departed this life. She is survived by brothers, Benson J. Blake IV and Stephen M. Blake; sister, Sharon Y. Blake; special cousins, Jacqueline L. Blake, Sheena, Vanessa and Wanda Wood, and Daryl Tracey Joiner; and a host of other family and friends. On Tuesday, June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m., family will receive friends at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 4502 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 1 at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20002. We invite you to sign the guest book at www.wyliefh.com or for inquiries www.SaintAmbrose.com

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
