BENEDICT HIPWO EU
On September 26, 2019, Benedict "Ben" Hipwo Eu, age 51, of Columbia, MD passed away after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in 1968 to Brian Shang and Beverly Sang (Tsung)Eu in Hong Kong and became a naturalized US citizen in 1977. Ben was a drilling reservist in the US Navy
and an Associate Partner with IBM Security at the time of his death. His life focused on watching out for others- his country, his clients, his friends, and his family. All things technology, being active (running, biking, hiking), travelling, good food, and shooting sports were a few of his enjoyments.
He is survived by his wife, Winsome; his brother, Bradford, and his mother. He was preceded in death by his father in 2008. A memorial gathering will be held on October 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Clarksville, MD, with interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.