The Washington Post

BENHAMIN BROWN Jr.

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Bethel COGIC
6440 Piney Branch Rd. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
New Bethel COGIC,
6440 Piney Branch Rd. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
BENJAMIN BROWN, JR  
Pastor Emeritus  

Passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019 at VA Medical Center. He is survived by his devoted wife, Odessa; two daughters, Sabrina and Angela; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Ernest; a host of other relatives; church family and friends. Services will be held at New Bethel COGIC, 6440 Piney Branch Rd. NW, Washington, DC on Friday, May 10, viewing 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11 a.m. Interment Monday, May 13, at Quantico National Cemetery, 1 p.m. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019
