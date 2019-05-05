BENJAMIN BROWN, JR
Pastor Emeritus
Passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019 at VA Medical Center. He is survived by his devoted wife, Odessa; two daughters, Sabrina and Angela; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Ernest; a host of other relatives; church family and friends. Services will be held at New Bethel COGIC, 6440 Piney Branch Rd. NW, Washington, DC on Friday, May 10, viewing 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11 a.m. Interment Monday, May 13, at Quantico National Cemetery, 1 p.m. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.