Benita Joan Kaplan "Nee Tall"
On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Benita Joan Kaplan (89 years old) of Rockville, MD, formerly of Gaithersburg, beloved wife of the late Walter Kaplan, died peacefully at home after a lengthy illness. She married Dr. Walter Kaplan and managed his Gaithersburg optometric practice for over 40 years. She was interested in art, the environment, travel, books, Native American issues, education, philanthropy, and civic affairs. In lieu of a reception, Benita asked that you go to a museum, show, or ballet, walk in nature, or listen to jazz and think fondly of her.