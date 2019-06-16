The Washington Post

BENJAMIN AVRUNIN

Dr. BENJAMIN AVRUNIN  

On Thursday, June 13, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Loving husband of Judy Avrunin; devoted father of Adam Avrunin, Deborah (Michael) Oblon, Marcie (Craig) Peters, Brian (Laurie) Avrunin. Predeceased by his brother Larry, survived by sister-in-law Miriam; cherished grandfather of Jeremy, Samantha, Jacob, Emily, Brayden, Logan and Jessica.
Funeral service to be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852, with interment to follow.

Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
