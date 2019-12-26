

Benjamin Butler (Age 78)



Of Springfield, VA passed away at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on December 18, 2019.

Services will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA on December 27, 2019, viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; service from 12 p.m. to 1 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his best friend and wife of 51 years, Arletha R. Butler; his son Derek D. Butler (Maureen); his grandson Mason D. Butler; his sister, Gloria Johnson; nephews Kenneth Johnson and Craig Johnson. Ben is also survived by nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.