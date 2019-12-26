The Washington Post

BENJAMIN BUTLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BENJAMIN BUTLER.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Quantico National Cemetery
Triangle, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Benjamin Butler (Age 78)  

Of Springfield, VA passed away at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on December 18, 2019.
Services will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA on December 27, 2019, viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; service from 12 p.m. to 1 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his best friend and wife of 51 years, Arletha R. Butler; his son Derek D. Butler (Maureen); his grandson Mason D. Butler; his sister, Gloria Johnson; nephews Kenneth Johnson and Craig Johnson. Ben is also survived by nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Springfield, VA   (703) 941-9428
funeral home direction icon