BENJAMIN FASSBERG
BENJAMIN C FASSBERG  
On August 30, 2020, Benjamin C. Fassberg of Chevy Chase, MD. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 8, 1926. He was the son of the late Isadore and Rose Rosenbloom Fassberg. He graduated from Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, and Georgetown University Law School. He practiced tax law at Linowes and Blocher of Bethesda, MD, the Internal Revenue Service, and private practice in Bethesda, MD. He was also Managing Editor for Tax Management at the Bureau of National Affairs. He was an active member of MobileMed and the American Cancer Society. He was also a member of Congregation Beth El. He is survived by his son Robert Isaac Fassberg (Kristina) of San Rafael, CA; two grandsons, Carl and Walter, and an extended family. He was predeceased by his older brother Harold Edward Fassberg and wife Joyce Checkner Fassberg. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Judean Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth El, www.bethelmc.org, 8215 Old Georgetown Road., Bethesda, MD 20814. Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, INC. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Judean Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
