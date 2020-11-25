1/1
BENJAMIN FISHER
Benjamin Carl Fisher  
A life-long resident of Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 22, 2020, at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife Thelma. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Lisa Fisher, He was the best "pop pop" in the world to his two grandchildren, Jason and Megan Fisher. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends that he loved unconditionally. In life, he served his country and his community; he was a WWII vet that also served in Korea. He was a Rockville Volunteer Fireman and worked as a supervisor for Montgomery County until he retired. In retirement, he enjoyed life, his garden, but most of all, his family. Due to COVID restriction, a gravesite memorial service will be held for the immediate family at Parklawn Cemetery on Monday November 30, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ben's name can be made to the Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org); dedicated to keeping military and veteran families together during times of medical care) or the Montgomery County Humane Society (www.mchumane.org) Please sign the family online guestbook atwww.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
