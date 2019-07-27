

Benjamin J. Guthrie

(Age 96)



Passed away on July 24, 2019 in Springfield, VA. Originally from Salisbury, MD, he attended Maryland State Teachers College, Salisbury, MD. He was a Corporal in the United States Passed away on July 24, 2019 in Springfield, VA. Originally from Salisbury, MD, he attended Maryland State Teachers College, Salisbury, MD. He was a Corporal in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1942-1946 where he helped establish Radio Free Europe, receiving a commendation in 1946. He was on staff at the U.S. Government Printing Office (1946-1957), then joined the Office of the Clerk, U. S. House of Representatives in 1957 where he served as the Director of Legislative Processes. He was elected Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives for the Ninety-sixth Congress and Ninety-seventh Congress (1980-1983). He was elected Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives for the Ninety-eighth Congress and Ninety-ninth Congress (1983-1987). Retired in 1987, he became an avid golfer, golfing until he was 95, shooting his age for the first time at 87, and getting a hole in one in 2011. Along with the golf, his motto of doing a good deed every day may have contributed to his longevity.

Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Beatrice Louise (Fitzpatrick), his daughter, Anne Louise, and his sister, Kathleen Davis, he is survived by his daughter, Gail Callaway and husband, Larry; his daughter, Laura Guthrie, and husband, Blue Miller; his son, Christopher Guthrie, wife, Tamara and grandchildren, Sean Benjamin and Ryan Victoria, his nephew, Ernest Davis and nieces, Kristine Haner and Susan Murphy, along with his beloved friend, Marjorie Fithian, a host of relatives, and friends at Greenspring.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Thrive at Home, particularly Charlotte.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at the Little River United Church of Christ, 8410 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .