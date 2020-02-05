Benjamin G. Harris
On January 28, 2020 Benjamin G. Harris of Fort Washington, Md departed this life at the Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Cherished husband of Jerilyn Harris and father of Benita Harris-Clarke. He leaves to mourn his loss, his Mother Mary Harris, devoted son-in-law, Rodney Clarke, seven brothers, five sisters, three grandchildren, a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at The Master's Touch Praise Ministries, 4706 Raleigh Road, Temple Hills, Maryland on Thursday, February 6, at 9:30 a.m., homegoing service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Cheltenham Cemetery. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.