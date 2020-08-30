1/1
BENJAMIN HONEMOND Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BENJAMIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BENJAMIN H. HONEMOND, SR. (Age 91)  
Of Dickerson, MD, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, Rockville, MD. He was the beloved husband of Margaret Ella Juanita Fisher Honemond. He was the son of the late Eudora M. Honemond. He leaves to treasure his memory his devoted wife, Juanita; seven children, Hope V. Custis (Harvey) of Germantown, MD, Carole S. Johnson (Matthew) of Germantown, MD, Sheila P. Pollard (Raimund) of Abbeville, SC, Benjamin H. Honemond, Jr. of Dickerson, MD, Gary B. Honemond (Wanda) of Dover, PA, Crystal B. Pruitt of Beallsville, MD and Cheryl R. Williams (Edward) of Dickerson, MD; one sister-in-law, Ethel Honemond. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, James M. Honemond; one brother, Sherman Plummer and one son-in-law, Fredrick Pruitt. Services privately held for the family. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Dir. Lic VA/DC/MD, 1-800-388-1913.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyles' Funeral Services
620 S 20Th St
Purcellville, VA 20132
(540) 338-3834
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved