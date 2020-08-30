Of Dickerson, MD, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, Rockville, MD. He was the beloved husband of Margaret Ella Juanita Fisher Honemond. He was the son of the late Eudora M. Honemond. He leaves to treasure his memory his devoted wife, Juanita; seven children, Hope V. Custis (Harvey) of Germantown, MD, Carole S. Johnson (Matthew) of Germantown, MD, Sheila P. Pollard (Raimund) of Abbeville, SC, Benjamin H. Honemond, Jr. of Dickerson, MD, Gary B. Honemond (Wanda) of Dover, PA, Crystal B. Pruitt of Beallsville, MD and Cheryl R. Williams (Edward) of Dickerson, MD; one sister-in-law, Ethel Honemond. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, James M. Honemond; one brother, Sherman Plummer and one son-in-law, Fredrick Pruitt. Services privately held for the family. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Dir. Lic VA/DC/MD, 1-800-388-1913.