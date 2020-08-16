1/1
BENJAMIN JACKSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BENJAMIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BENJAMIN JETER JACKSON  
On Thursday, August 6, 2020 God said well-done thy good and faithful servant to Benjamin Jeter Jackson. He leaves to cherish fond memories; sister, Nellie L. Mason; brother, Floyd Jackson, Jr.; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life on Monday, August 17, Viewing at 10 a.m.; Private Service at 11 a.m.; at Friendship Baptist Church, 900 Delaware Ave. SW, Pastor J. Michael Little. Arrangements by Tyrone J. Young Funeral Services. Virtual viewing via YouTube: https://youtu.be/wH6SlMj8u0o

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
10:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tyrone J Young Funeral Services
401 34th St., SE
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 723-7000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Clara Jones
August 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
James and Mary Lighty
Family
August 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lavon and Tanya Campbell
Tanya Campbell
Family
August 16, 2020
Grateful I had the opportunity to call you uncle. I almost typed “got” but I know you didn’t like that word. “C, there are some many other words you can use.” Thank you for encouraging me to expand my vocabulary! Your niece, “C”
SaKeithia Rogers
Friend
August 16, 2020
Grateful that I called had the opportunity to call you uncle. I almost typed “got” but I know how much you didn’t like that word lol. “C, find another word to use.” Love you, your niece “C”
SaKeithia Rogers
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved