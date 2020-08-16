BENJAMIN JACKSON

BENJAMIN JETER JACKSON
On Thursday, August 6, 2020 God said well-done thy good and faithful servant to Benjamin Jeter Jackson. He leaves to cherish fond memories; sister, Nellie L. Mason; brother, Floyd Jackson, Jr.; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life on Monday, August 17, Viewing at 10 a.m.; Private Service at 11 a.m.; at Friendship Baptist Church, 900 Delaware Ave. SW, Pastor J. Michael Little. Arrangements by Tyrone J. Young Funeral Services. Virtual viewing via YouTube: https://youtu.be/wH6SlMj8u0o