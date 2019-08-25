The Washington Post

BENJAMIN JONES Jr.

BENJAMIN LOVE JONES, JR.  
"Butch" (Age 62)  

Peacefully transitioned on Monday, August 19, 2019. Butch was a retired Senior Corrections Officer serving the D.C. Department of Corrections for more than 30 years. He also served a term in the US Marine Corps. Butch is survived by his son, James Smith and a host of other family and friends in Washington, DC and his hometown of Pensacola, FL. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs MD. at 10 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2019
