BENJAMIN CLARK LOCKE
On March 13, 2020, Benjamin Clark Locke of McLean, Virginia, beloved husband of Dana Burlingame; devoted father of Benjamin Burlingame (Jaye), Brenton Schuyler, and Peter Clark, and cherished grandfather of Gregory and Dustin, passed away. Ben had a great love of music and the arts. He was unwaveringly patient and kind. His family will sorely miss his wit, selflessness, and compassion. The celebration of life will be postponed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital International Mesothelioma Program.