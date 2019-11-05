The Washington Post

Benjamin Mulitz

Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel at Judean Gardens
Olney, DC
BENJAMIN SOL MULITZ  

On Monday, November 4, 2019, Benjamin Sol Mulitz of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie S. Mulitz; loving father of Michael C. Mulitz and Barbara C. Mulitz (Richard Schimel); dear brother of the late Mildred "Minnie" Parson; cherished grandfather of Maximillian, Nicholas, and Grant Mulitz. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Chapel at Judean Gardens, Olney Md. Interment to follow. Family will be observing Shiva on Wednesday at the Community Room at Whitley Park Terrace. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohr Kodesh Congregation or Sibley Volunteer Service c/o Sibley Hospital Foundation, Washington, DC.
Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2019
