The Washington Post

BENJAMIN PIOSO

Notice
BENJAMIN LEWIS PIOSO (Age 21)  

Passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 of Clifton, VA. Beloved son of Bennett "Buzz" and Gloria Pioso; cherished brother of Rebecca and Julia Pioso; maternal grandson of Sylvia Diamond; paternal grandson of Gail Pioso. He will truly be missed by many family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Congregation Adat Reyim, 6500 Westbury Oaks Ct. Springfield, VA 22152 on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment directly following at King David Memorial Gardens. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on June 29, 2019
