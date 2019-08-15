The Washington Post

BENJAMIN "SPIKE" TERRY

BENJAMIN LAWAN TERRY "Spike"
February 19, 1944 - August 14, 2017

"Spike" was peacefully called home on August 14, 2017. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Gina Michelle Terry; four grandchildren, Gary, Kamryn, Aaron and Nevia Miller; one great-grandson, Hendrix Miller. He also leaves his first cousin, Betty Barbee Clements; former wife, Anita Terry MacDonald; good friends, Alvin Butler and Margaret Carpenter and a host of other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Rd., Suitland, Maryland 20746

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2019
