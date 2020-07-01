Or Copy this URL to Share



BENJAMIN R. TURNER "Benny"

Benjamin Randolph Turner of Washington, DC peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife Hattie G. Turner, devoted daughter Christine Turner Jackson (Timothy); two grandchildren Timothy II and Monet; five sisters and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing 10 a.m. a private service at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 900 Delaware Avenue, SW, Washington, DC. Virtual viewing via Facebook Live: https//friendshipbaptistdc.org/; Friendship Baptist Church website; ZOOM Meeting ID: 649 811 0024 Password: 2TKss6 Arrangements by Tyrone Young Funeral Services.



