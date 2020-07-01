BENJAMIN "Benny" TURNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BENJAMIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BENJAMIN R. TURNER "Benny"  
Benjamin Randolph Turner of Washington, DC peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife Hattie G. Turner, devoted daughter Christine Turner Jackson (Timothy); two grandchildren Timothy II and Monet; five sisters and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing 10 a.m. a private service at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 900 Delaware Avenue, SW, Washington, DC. Virtual viewing via Facebook Live: https//friendshipbaptistdc.org/; Friendship Baptist Church website; ZOOM Meeting ID: 649 811 0024 Password: 2TKss6 Arrangements by Tyrone Young Funeral Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tyrone J Young Funeral Services
401 34th St., SE
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 723-7000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved