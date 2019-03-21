Benjamin Venson

BENJAMIN VENSON  

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Lillie Venson; loving father of Georgia Woolridge. Also survived by a devoted grandson, Michael Bracy (Dalia); two great-grandchildren, Sabrina and Yasmeen; sister-in-law, Mother Clara Venson; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 22 at True Deliverance Church of God, 1804 Quarter Ave., Capitol Heights, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Hodges and Edwards.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 21, 2019
