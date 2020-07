On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Benny Wertleb, better known to many as "Uncle Benny," of Bethesda, MD, passed away. The son of the late Henya and Aaron Wertleb, brother of Florence Rozansky of Bethesda, Ann Shannon of Toronto, Canada and the late Ethel Ludwig and Evelyn Chelsy; uncle to 22 nieces and nephews in Canada and the United States. Services were held at B'nai Israel Congregation Cemetery.