BENJAMIN A. WILLIAMOWSKY
On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, BENJAMIN A. WILLIAMOWSKY, DDS, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Minna Williamowsky. Devoted father of Samuel (Barbara) Williamowsky, Debbie (the late Stephen) Harald and Laurie (James) Martin. Dear brother of Frances (the late Herbie) Himelfarb, Pauline (the late Milton) Weinstein and the late Joseph (the late Meriam) Williamowsky, the late Sarah (the late Paul) Dick and the late Biddie (surviving, Manny) Ginsburg. Loving Pop Ben of Adam (Jackie) Williamowsky, Amy (David) Winokur, Josh (Dana) Williamowsky, Noah (Rosie) and Eli Harald, Courtney (Jenn Deiderich) Martin, Danielle (Marco) Martin Mendez and Lauren Martin. Cherished great-Pop Ben of Eli, Gabriella, Jordan and Arielle Williamowsky, Chase and Brody Winokur, Lev Martin, Otto Mendez, Francesca and Shai Harald and Oliver Williamowsky. He was a retired U.S. Army
Veteran. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, 10 a.m. at Shaare Tefila Congregation, 16620 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. After the service, the family will receive friends at the Community Room at the late residence until sundown and will continue on Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday evening at the home of Samuel and Barbara Williamowsky. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alpha and Omega U.S. Foundation, JSSA Holocaust Survivor Program or to the American Friends of Tel Aviv University. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.