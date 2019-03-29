BENNIE LAMAR ALLEN, JR.
Peacefully transitioned on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Upper Marlboro, MD. Bennie leaves to mourn one cousin; Betty Bridgeport (Boston, MA); two sisters-in-law; Portia Copeland(Upper Marlboro, MD.) and Evelyn McMillan (Lawton, OK.) and a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and special friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Allen. On Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5109 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE Washington, DC Interment Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.