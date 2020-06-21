BENNIE SANDS

Passed away June 10, 2020 due to pulmonary fibrosis. He was born in Sedalia, Missouri to Edwin and Idella Sands on July 18, 1939. He retired after 20 years in the Air Force in 1977. He subsequently worked for the Air Force as a civilian until retiring at the Pentagon in June 2000. He moved to Florida in 2003. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Steven, his daughter, Marla, his granddaughter Sierra and his wife Gail. Services private. Condolences may be expressed to the family at