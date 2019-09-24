

Benson Lee (Bill) Grayson



Benson Lee (Bill) Grayson, 86, of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home and surrounded by loving family.

Bill was born in 1932 in New York City to Jay B. Grayson and Sadie Greene Grayson. He enjoyed a wonderful childhood replete with outings to baseball games, Broadway shows and Max's Deli thanks to his father's contacts as a newspaperman.

Bill had a career in intelligence and diplomacy that included service as an Army Officer in the Counter-Intelligence Corps, service as a Foreign Service Officer with assignments in the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research and postings to Hong Kong and Thailand, service with the Central Intelligence Agency, both in McLean, Virginia and in the Panama Canal Zone, and as Senior Research Fellow at the National Defense University. Bill held advanced degrees in history and international affairs from New York University , Columbia University and Harvard University . He was a member of the Cosmos Club of Washington, DC and of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Virginia.

Bill's hobbies included walking through the streets of McLean, and later, Old Town, Alexandria where numerous residents recognized him, especially in the winter months, in his arctic issue parka, spending time with his family, and writing. He was the author of seven books on history and international affairs, and several fictional spy and science fiction novels.

Survivors include his wife of over 59 years, Helen Donovan Grayson, daughter, Winifred Hope Grayson, his nieces, Marcella Donovan Walker and Honora Jean Wagner, and his nephew, Daniel Patrick Donovan III. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Andrew Grayson. Bill will be missed by scores of friends and neighbors whose lives were made richer by his smile and always cheerful greetings.

Services will be announced at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bill's memory to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church or to a .