BENTON ROBERT FONNER "Skip"
Benton Robert Fonner "Skip" of Silver Spring, MD and Santa Monica, CA passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at Avalon in Mclean, VA. Loving father of Jedidiah (Nicole) Fonner and Jesse Fonner, dear grandfather of Eli and Isaac Fonner.
Mr. Fonner was born in Decatur, IL in 1943 and raised by his devoted mother, Jean B. Fonner, and his loving grandmother, Molly Burdick, on his grandfather's dairy farm. He moved with his mother to Los Angeles where he was educated, attending UCLA as an undergraduate and graduating from UCLA Law School in 1969. As an undergrad in 1965, he was selected to be a good will student ambassador to India on "Project India." He went on to earn a Juris Doctorate degree at the London School of Economics in 1970. He practiced law in California, Maryland, and Virginia. After retiring, he became passionate about giving back and raised Lima, a guide dog for Guiding Eyes for the Blind (guidingeyes.org
[guidingeyes.org
]) and Norah, a service dog for Canine Companions for Independence (CCI.org
). The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of Avalon for their loving care of Skip during his closing years. Donations may be made in his memory to Canine Companions for Independence at CCI.org
. No service will be held.