

Benton Kirk Partin

Brigadier General, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)



Went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Cynthia Joy Wells and is greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. The son of Aldridge Stuart and Bertha Barnes Partin, Ben was born on December 2, 1925, in Lumberton, NC and grew up in Chadbourn, NC. There will be a public viewing at the Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, Virginia, 5308 Backlick Road between 10 a.m. and 12 noon this Saturday, December 28, 2019. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.