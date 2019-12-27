The Washington Post

BENTON PARTIN (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BENTON PARTIN.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Benton Kirk Partin  
Brigadier General, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)  

Went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Cynthia Joy Wells and is greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. The son of Aldridge Stuart and Bertha Barnes Partin, Ben was born on December 2, 1925, in Lumberton, NC and grew up in Chadbourn, NC. There will be a public viewing at the Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, Virginia, 5308 Backlick Road between 10 a.m. and 12 noon this Saturday, December 28, 2019. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Springfield, VA   (703) 941-9428
funeral home direction icon