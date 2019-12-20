The Washington Post

BERLE CHERNEY (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERLE CHERNEY.
Service Information
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
37922
(865)-671-6100
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Berle Alan Cherney  

November 13, 1942 - September 26, 2019  
Beloved father, brother and friend passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 76 in Knoxville, TN. Berle was born in Baltimore, MD and received a degree in communications from the University of Maryland, College Park. His home which he designed, built, meticulously decorated and cherished was in Kensington, MD. Berle is survived by his daughters Shane Pohlmann (Dirk) and Montana Cherney (Patrik); brother Robert Cherney; and grandchildren Quinn and Kasper Pohlmann, and Lola Schmidberger. Berle was preceded in death by his parents Ermine and Sylvan Cherney, his cherished dogs Toots, Xena, Jackson, and Elvis Presley. He inherited the family music gene and enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, and writing songs. Berle was a passionate photographer, producer, and director. He was a pioneer in his field.
Berle had many hobbies that included refurbishing antique scales, country line dancing, taking care of his corvette, shopping, cooking and his favorite hobby later in life was skeet shooting. Skeet shooting was more a passion than a hobby, it was a way of life for him and it brought meaning and lifelong friendships to him. He was widely admired by countless friends and associates for his accomplishments, skill, craftsmanship, kindness, integrity, generosity, charisma and not least his enigmatic style. One of his greatest talents and loves was hosting gatherings of his friends and family.
Please consider donating in Berle's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation (200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131).
A celebration of Berle's life will be held in Maryland in the Spring of 2020.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.