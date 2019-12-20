

Berle Alan Cherney



November 13, 1942 - September 26, 2019

Beloved father, brother and friend passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 76 in Knoxville, TN. Berle was born in Baltimore, MD and received a degree in communications from the University of Maryland, College Park. His home which he designed, built, meticulously decorated and cherished was in Kensington, MD. Berle is survived by his daughters Shane Pohlmann (Dirk) and Montana Cherney (Patrik); brother Robert Cherney; and grandchildren Quinn and Kasper Pohlmann, and Lola Schmidberger. Berle was preceded in death by his parents Ermine and Sylvan Cherney, his cherished dogs Toots, Xena, Jackson, and Elvis Presley. He inherited the family music gene and enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, and writing songs. Berle was a passionate photographer, producer, and director. He was a pioneer in his field.

Berle had many hobbies that included refurbishing antique scales, country line dancing, taking care of his corvette, shopping, cooking and his favorite hobby later in life was skeet shooting. Skeet shooting was more a passion than a hobby, it was a way of life for him and it brought meaning and lifelong friendships to him. He was widely admired by countless friends and associates for his accomplishments, skill, craftsmanship, kindness, integrity, generosity, charisma and not least his enigmatic style. One of his greatest talents and loves was hosting gatherings of his friends and family.

Please consider donating in Berle's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation (200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131).

A celebration of Berle's life will be held in Maryland in the Spring of 2020.