BERLINDA D. STANBACK
A Washington, DC native and paralegal passed away peacefully at her home on April 21, 2019, at the age of 68. Survivors are her husband of 41 years, Kenneth Stanback; children, Gwenarda Miller (Leon) and Darryl Medley; five granddaughters, Jasmine Isley Betts (David), Kendra Medley, Shelby Ingram, Lakeja Baylor, and Derrickia Medley; two brothers; six sisters; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews. Her life will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, at Antioch Baptist Church, 13205 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD. Visitation from 10 a.m. followed by Homegoing Service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests considering a donation to Antioch Baptist Church or Cancer Treatment Center of America, Newnan, GA.