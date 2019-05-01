The Washington Post

BERLINDA STANBACK

  • "Dear Kenny and your family. We are so saddened for your..."
    - Doug and Peggy Pope
  • "Berlinda was a dedicated worker who could be counted on to..."
    - Beverly Burke
  • "To the family, My thoughts and prayers are with you. I..."
    - Lakeshia Highsmith
  • "Rest in Peace!"
    - Mary Becton
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

BERLINDA D. STANBACK  

A Washington, DC native and paralegal passed away peacefully at her home on April 21, 2019, at the age of 68. Survivors are her husband of 41 years, Kenneth Stanback; children, Gwenarda Miller (Leon) and Darryl Medley; five granddaughters, Jasmine Isley Betts (David), Kendra Medley, Shelby Ingram, Lakeja Baylor, and Derrickia Medley; two brothers; six sisters; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews. Her life will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, at Antioch Baptist Church, 13205 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD. Visitation from 10 a.m. followed by Homegoing Service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests considering a donation to Antioch Baptist Church or Cancer Treatment Center of America, Newnan, GA.

Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2019
