Berlyn Corinthians Brooks
Davage
Peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 Berlyn Corinthians Brooks Davage gained her heavenly wings. Loving wife of the late Russell Davage. Survived by children, Vera and Velma Smith
, Victoria Sutton, Patrice and David G. Davage; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Rebecca Brooks Diggs. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1717 Ritchie Road, Forestville, MD 20747. Viewing from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.