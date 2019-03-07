BERNADETTE "Kel" KELLEY

On Monday, March 4, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Born in Boston, MA to Bernard J. and Margaret T. (Buckley) Kelley. A long-time resident of Maryland, director of student affairs, professor of psychology and former member of the Sisters of the Holy Cross. Survived by loving family members and friends, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9. Private interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Giving, 5401 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.collinsfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 7, 2019
