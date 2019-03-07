BERNADETTE T. KELLEY "Kel" (Age 89)
On Monday, March 4, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Born in Boston, MA to Bernard J. and Margaret T. (Buckley) Kelley. A long-time resident of Maryland, director of student affairs, professor of psychology and former member of the Sisters of the Holy Cross. Survived by loving family members and friends, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9. Private interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Giving, 5401 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.collinsfuneralhome.com