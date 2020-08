Or Copy this URL to Share



BERNADETTE A. MADDOX

Bernadette A Maddox, age 73, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. A Verizon retiree, "Bern" loved fishing, music and dancing. She is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren, three sisters, three brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral and burial services are private.



