Bernadette Najar
(Age 79)
Passed away on October 29, 2019 surrounded by her children in Bethesda, MD. She was born to the late Janine and Albert Hure on August 26, 1940 in France. Bernadette came to the U.S. in 1961, where she raised 11 children. She was devoted to family, clean living and loved nature. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing, needlepointing, reading and spending time with loved ones. Bernadette's strength and resilience were second to none. She had a kind and generous heart for those in need. Bernadette is survived by 10 children, 22 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as her brother. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 11:30 a.m., at TPC at Avenel Farm, 10000 Oaklyn Drive, Potomac, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Colorectal Cancer Alliance at https://fundraise.ccalliance.org/blue-star-tributes/BernadetteNajar
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD.