On Saturday, July 18, 2020. The beloved husband of Nancy White; devoted father of Bernard (Polly) White, Jr., Susan (Mark) Brown, Patty (Joe) Goodchild and Jenny (Matt Reidy) White. Also survived by two brothers, three sisters, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD where Bernie's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at 11:30 a.m. A full celebration of Bernie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion or Hospice of the Chesapeake. Online condolences may be offered at: