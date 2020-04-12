

Bernard David Billian

(Age 90)



Of Rockville, Maryland, passed away on April 10, 2020. Bernard "Bernie" was born on March 7, 1930 in the Bronx, New York. After graduating from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in 1953, he became a licensed pharmacist and served two years in the United States Army. He was a career civil servant, completing more than 30 years with the U.S. Patent Office and the Food and Drug Administration. In 1955, he met Elaine Cohen, and they wed in 1956, going on to have four children, Carl, Stephan, Mitchell, and Elliot. He enjoyed swimming, the family dogs, maintaining his cars and taking long driving vacations with his family. After retiring in 1988, Bernie spent his time in volunteer activities and photography. Bernie was preceded in death by parents, Isidore and Esther, and siblings, Stanley and Pearl. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; children, Carl (Ann), Stephan (Tatyana), Mitchell (Margie), and Elliot (Heather); nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and brother, Leonard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bernie to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, D.C. There will be a private service and interment on April 13th.