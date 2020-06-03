Bernard Bloom (Age 76)
June 30, 1943 - May 19, 2020 Bernard Bloom died on May 19, 2020 of stomach cancer. He cherished his wife of 35 years, Tracy Ann Gipson (77); son, Aaron Bloom (51); daughter, Miriam Bloom (49); step-daughter, Michelle Mayer (53); and step-son, Ian Stewart (deceased); as well as countless neighbors, friends and family. With Tracy Ann and he built a life of shared beliefs in love for family and dedication to service. He loved her passionately; their love was profound.Mr. Bloom had a long career as a public and private sector environmental engineer. He was a devoted believer in justice, community activism, environmental causes, the Brooklyn Dodgers, wit, agitation, and his family. He strove constantly towards equality and respect for all.A renaissance man and critical thinker, Bernie believed in the power of asking questions and demanding answers. He was a true expert in many fields - metallurgy, meteorology, astrophysics, and air quality and health sciences - and one who had that truly rare ability to synthesize these fields for experts and newcomers alike. Pity the poor soul who sought brevity in his brilliance. He believed love is action. From cleaning up the steel mills of Pittsburgh to helping to build the International Space Station; from gleefully sharing literature to championing local parks; from mentoring younger generations to bonding with new friends late in life, he made the world a better place. His intelligence was fierce and his love was abundant right to the end.It never occurred to Bernie Bloom not to care. Nobody who met Bernie Bloom will ever forget him. Join us for a live online memorial to be held this Saturday, June 6, at 2 p.m. EST at https://youtu.be/mq1AeaqOoRo
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.