BERNARD CALURE
BERNARD CALURE (Age 83)  
On Sunday, September 27, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Calure; loving father of Christian (Sarah) Calure and Jonathan (Rosanne) Calure, M.D.; devoted grandfather of Camille, Jillian and Roman Calure; cherished brother of Ann Calure and the late John Calure; and dear uncle of Aaron and Daniel Cleveland. Known to his grandchildren by the name "C", Bernie was a devoted father and grandfather. He was a fan of baseball and bluegrass; of American history and American Railroadiana. Bernie worked for the Civil Aeronautics Board and later the Department of Transportation. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, October 6 at 11 a.m. Interment Old St. John's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, Washington, DC, www.littlesistersofthepoor.org.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
