

Bernard T. Carr, DDS,



Of Annandale, VA, and West Hyannisport, MA, passed away at the age of 84 at Inova Fairfax Hospital on October 30, 2019. He was born November 18, 1934, in Jersey City, NJ, the son of the late Bernard M. and Emily J. Carr. Bernie graduated from Xavier High School, Manhattan; St. Peter's College, NJ; and received his DDS from Georgetown University Dental School. He was awarded an internship to Beaumont Hospital, El Paso, TX, and was then assigned to the Pentagon Dental Clinic. In 1965 he opened his private practice in Lincolnia, VA, retiring in 2004. He was a fellow of the American College of Dentists and a member of many national and international dental societies. A member of the Country Club of Fairfax, he loved the game of golf, especially playing all the courses on The Open rota.

Bernie is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Brenda Carr; his sister, Maureen A. Carr of State College, PA; his four children, Bernard L. (Laurie), Elizabeth Mora (Michael), Emily, and Ellen Coffey (Paul). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, David (Tracy), Caitlin, Ann, Cosmo, NicolÁs, Grace, and Emily; as well as great-grandchildren, Brynn and Kash. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 1315 36th St., NW. Washington, DC. Reception to follow at the Country Club of Fairfax, 5110 Ox Rd., Fairfax, VA from 1 to 4 p.m. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, or to the . An Online guest book is available at