Bernard Wilson Cochran, Jr.
(Age 86)
Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Pennsylvania, he served in the United States Navy
aboard the USS Midway and retired as a tax attorney with the Internal Revenue Service. He is survived by sisters; Mercedes C. VanNoy, Claire C. Flaherty, Genevieve C. Freeman, several nieces and nephews and many longtime friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Interment will be at a later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament School. Online tributes may be offered at everlywheatley.com