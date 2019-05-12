The Washington Post

Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Pennsylvania, he served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Midway and retired as a tax attorney with the Internal Revenue Service. He is survived by sisters; Mercedes C. VanNoy, Claire C. Flaherty, Genevieve C. Freeman, several nieces and nephews and many longtime friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Interment will be at a later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament School. Online tributes may be offered at everlywheatley.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
