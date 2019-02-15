

Bernard Joseph Cutler

"BJ" (Age 94)

Journalist



A newspaper A newspaper reporter and editor for 50 years in the United States, Moscow and Paris died of a stroke on January 2, 2019 at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC. Cutler served as editor of the Herald Tribune in Paris from 1961-66 and was editor in chief of Scripps Howard newspapers from 1980-89.

Cutler was born in New York City and graduated from Penn State University , where he was awarded its Distinguished Alumni Award. He was a correspondent for the Pittsburgh Press, the former New York Herald Tribune, editor of the European edition of the Herald Tribune, and a roving international correspondent for Scripps Howard before joining the news agency's Washington bureau in 1969. In Washington, DC, he was a Scripps foreign affairs writer, chief editorial writer, editor in chief, and foreign affairs columnist until his retirement in 1995. Cutler never shied away from sharing his opinions, frequently with a sharp-edged quip.

Cutler was a wine connoisseur and a member of prestigious wine societies including the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin and the Commanderie de Bordeaux. Married for 70 years to noted cookbook author and art critic Carol Cutler, the couple made a splendid gastronomic pair, often being the toast of the town at DC's finest restaurants.

Cutler was elected in 1981 into the Gridiron Society, which recently established annual scholarships in his name through the Sigma Delta Chi Foundation for Washington-area college students interested in pursuing journalism careers.

In addition to his wife, Carol, Cutler is survived by his nieces, pediatrician Dr. Margaret Sanford and retired plastic surgeon Dr. Helen Michel, both of Los Angeles.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16 in the Commons Room of Grand Oaks Assisted Living Residence at 5901 MacArthur Blvd, NW. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the Gridiron Society Foundation's BJ Cutler Student Scholarship Program.