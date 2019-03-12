Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNARD "BJ" CUTLER. View Sign

CUTLER Bernard Joseph Cutler "BJ" (Age 94) A newspaper reporter and editor for 50 years in the United States, Moscow and Paris died of a stroke on January 2, 2019 at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC, according to his wife of 70 years, Carol Cutler. Cutler served as editor of the Herald Tribune in Paris from 1961- 1966 and was editor-in-chief of Scripps Howard newspapers from 1980 - 1989. Cutler was born in New York City and graduated from Penn State University , where he was awarded its Distinguished Alumni Award. He was a correspondent for the Pittsburgh Press, the former New York Herald Tribune, editor of the European edition of the Herald Tribune, and a roving international correspondent for Scripps Howard before joining the news agency's Washington bureau in 1969. In Washington, DC, he was a Scripps foreign affairs writer, chief editorial writer, editor in chief, and foreign affairs columnist until his retirement in 1995. Cutler was known for his sharp-edged quips. During one of his assignments for the Herald Tribune in New York in the early 1950s, Cutler was required to rise at dawn on a Sunday morning to interview Maurice Chevalier - the only time the actor would do an interview. On top of that, Cutler had to climb up a shaky rope ladder to get onto the private boat where Chevalier was staying. Not happy about the rope climbing and Chevalier's lack of flexibility, Cutler referred to Chevalier in the article he filed later that day as being "slightly older than the Eiffel Tower", which, it turns out, was true but nonetheless resulted in a lot of amusement with his fellow reporters, editors and readers. It also helped move his story from the back page to Page One. While in Paris from 1958-69, Cutler covered stories throughout Europe, including presidential visits, the 1967 war in the Middle East, the Vietnam War, French student unrest in 1968, the Soviet invasion of Prague, the downfall of President Charles de Gaulle, and the Paris peace talks with the North Vietnamese. It wasn't all work. BJ and Carol loved dining out at all hours of the night and it inspired his wife Carol to take her cooking skills to a new level. During that time Carol became close to Julia Child and soon their husbands joined in and the two couples socialized often over the years. During his time in DC as a columnist Cutler did not shy away from expressing his opinion. He took the French government to task for dragging their feet to test blood for HIV for economic reasons after such tests had become available, resulting in thousands of needless deaths. He called the French government's inaction a "horror story worthy of Edgar Allan Poe." He called Nicolae Ceausescu the "Butcher of Bucharest". He characterized the White House's concerned reaction to the "despotic Ceausescu being swiftly tried and executed" without due process as "being inspired by a pettifogging legalism." Cutler was a wine connoisseur and a member of prestigious wine societies including the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin and the Commanderie de Bordeaux. Carol became a noted cookbook author and art critic. The couple made a splendid gastronomic pair, often being the toast of the town at DC's finest restaurants. Cutler also enjoyed gardening and watching Penn State football. Cutler was elected in 1981 into the Gridiron Society, which recently established an annual scholarship in his name through the Sigma Delta Chi Foundation for Washington-area college students interested in pursuing a career in journalism. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Gridiron Society Foundation's BJ Cutler Student Scholarship Program. Please send checks to the Gridiron Club and Foundation at 529 14th Street, NW, #976, National Press Bldg, Washington, DC 20045. The memo line on the check should read In Memory of BJ Cutler/Scholarship. The Cutlers have been major donors to many cultural and arts institutions including the Kennedy Center, Washington National Opera, Washington Ballet, the Phillips Collection as well as Penn State. In addition to his wife, Cutler is survived by his nieces, pediatrician Dr. Margaret Sanford and retired plastic surgeon Dr. Helen Michel, both of Los Angeles. A memorial service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16 in the Commons Room of Grand Oaks Assisted Living Residence, 5901 MacArthur Blvd., NW. Valet parking will be available.A memorial service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16 in the Commons Room of Grand Oaks Assisted Living Residence, 5901 MacArthur Blvd., NW. Valet parking will be available. Funeral Home Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC

