BERNARD DAMON
Bernard Lee Damon (Age 79)
A retired Federal Protective Services officer, died October 23, 2020, following a brief illness. Survivors include sisters LaNita D. Williams and Yvonne "Angel" Graves-Jenkins; nephews Derrick "Pete" Graves, Derral (Paula) Graves and Darryl Irby; longtime devoted friend Joyce Walker-Tyson; and a host of relatives, colleagues and friends. His mother, Lavolia Warren Graves, adoptive parents Joseph and Margaret Damon and wife Brenda Waters Damon preceded him in death. Visitation 12 noon to 1 p.m. Services to follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Ralph Williams II Funeral Service, 6503 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD. Interment November 17 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 6, 2020.
