

Bernard E. Dupuis

March 29, 1927 - June 29, 2018



Born in Berlin, N.Hs, Bernie was the seventh of nine children of Marie and Napoleon Dupuis. He was drafted into the U.S. Born in Berlin, N.Hs, Bernie was the seventh of nine children of Marie and Napoleon Dupuis. He was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps immediately after his graduation from Notre Dame High School in 1945. He was part of the occupation forces in Germany during WWII. He earned a bachelor and Master's Degree from the University of Maryland and joined the State Department as a Foreign Service Officer.

He is pre-deceased by all his siblings and his wife, Eugenia, and is survived by his daughters, Michelle Dupuis and Giselle Dudero (Katie Dudero), his grandchildren (Daniel, Paul, and Camille Sabia) and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic church in Falls Church at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11. Inurnment with full military honors will occur at 3 p.m. at Arlington National Cemetery. Those attending inurnment are asked to arrive at the Cemetery Administration building by 2:30 p.m. at the latest.

In lieu of flowers, please consider volunteering as an election official as Bernie often did.