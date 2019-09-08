The Washington Post

BERNARD DUPUIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNARD DUPUIS.
Service Information
St James Catholic Church
905 Park Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic church
Falls Church, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Bernard E. Dupuis  
March 29, 1927 - June 29, 2018  

Born in Berlin, N.Hs, Bernie was the seventh of nine children of Marie and Napoleon Dupuis. He was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps immediately after his graduation from Notre Dame High School in 1945. He was part of the occupation forces in Germany during WWII. He earned a bachelor and Master's Degree from the University of Maryland and joined the State Department as a Foreign Service Officer.
He is pre-deceased by all his siblings and his wife, Eugenia, and is survived by his daughters, Michelle Dupuis and Giselle Dudero (Katie Dudero), his grandchildren (Daniel, Paul, and Camille Sabia) and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic church in Falls Church at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11. Inurnment with full military honors will occur at 3 p.m. at Arlington National Cemetery. Those attending inurnment are asked to arrive at the Cemetery Administration building by 2:30 p.m. at the latest.
In lieu of flowers, please consider volunteering as an election official as Bernie often did.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.