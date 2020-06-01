Bernard Eugene "Gene" Lyles Jr.
1947 - 2020
Bernard Eugene Lyles, Jr. "Gene"  
Departed this life on May 22, 2020 at his residence in Battleboro, North Carolina. He was born to Bernard E. Lyles Sr., and the late Phoebe Anderson Lyles on October 20. 1947.He was employed by Montgomery County Maryland Public Schools (MCPS) until he was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1967. After completion of his military service he returned to his MCPS career retiring after 44 years of service in 2009. He was known for his unselfishness and his love for God and family. He was greatly loved and respected by all who came to know him.Gene was predeceased by three brothers, Ronnie, Dwight, and Michael Lyles and one sister Patricia Lyles. He is survived by, his wife of 35 years Peggy, his father; five sons: Bernard, Eric, Brian, Stacy and Timmy; one daughter: Cori; four grandsons, Brian, Jr., Brandon, Azaiah and Jasaun; one granddaughter, Kennedy; sisters: Anna Smith and Doretha Lyles; three brothers: Clayton, Arthur and Harry Lyles; two sister in-laws, Rosie Simms and Shelia Lyles, devoted cousin and niece:, George Timpson and Mary Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
