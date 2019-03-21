BERNARD A. FITZGERALD, M.D.
(Age 99)
On Sunday, March 17, 2019, formerly of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Mafalda Lozupone Fitzgerald; father of Frances Breidenstein (Timothy), Susan Fitzgerald (Thomas Dillon), Bernard A. Fitzgerald, Jr. (Denise), Thomas Fitzgerald (Barbara), Marianne Gallagher (Michael), Paul Fitzgerald, Jane Gallino (Robert), John Fitzgerald (Jill) and Peter Fitzgerald (Jenine); grandfather of Kevin, Jamie, Mary, Laura, Colleen, David, Julia, Kaitlin, Kara, Annie, Daniel, Brian, Paige, William, Jay, James, Ian, Patrick and Connor; great-grandfather of Isabelle, Aaron, Makayla, Layton, Avery, Liam, Brady, Jack, Dean, Kathryn Mafalda, Audrey and Charlie. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Sunday, March 24, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Norbeck & Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, on Monday, March 25, at 11:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The family asks for contributions to the Rev. Bernard J. Dooley, SJ Endowed Scholarship Fund at Gonzaga College High School in the name of Dr. Bernard A. Fitzgerald '37. (https://www.gonzaga.org/page/support-gonzaga/make-a-gift
) or to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road, NE, Washington, DC 20017.