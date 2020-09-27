Bernard Greenberg "Bernie"
Born October 3, 1929 in Malden, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 in Rockville, MD where he raised his family since 1961. He was a sweet and generous man. A natural born salesman who could "sell anything to anyone". Working up to his retirement at his young age of 86. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Sheila Greenberg, children, Jay and Gail Greenberg and Laura Mangano, and granddaughter, Michelle Mangano. On October 1, 2020 Bernie will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg,MD.www.gardenofremebrance.org
Friends and family are welcome to gather to celebrate his life and memory. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Korean War Veterans Association, Inc. www.kwva.org