

Bernard J. Hillig, M.D (Age 85)



A DC native, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 of High Point, NC, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Barbara Jean; four children: Bernard Joseph Jr. (Meredith), Marianne Noone, Jennifer Jorgenson (Todd), James Frederick; a sister, Jane Strauss (Charles); and four grandchildren, Brenna, Thomas, William and Caroline. He was educated at St. Ann's School, St. Anselm's Priory School, and Georgetown University's College and Medical School, all in DC. He spent many years on St. Anselm's School Advisory Board and Finance Committee. He trained in Radiology at the University of Chicago and Johns Hopkins University. He served on the faculty of the Georgetown University Medical School Radiology Department and spent 36 years at Providence Hospital in DC,where he founded Metropolitan Radiology Associates Chartered and was Chairman of the Radiology Department for many years. He also served a term as President of the Medical and Dental Staff there and was a long-time member of the D.C. Medical Sociely and the American College of Radiology. After retirement he spent six years on the Providence Health Foundation Board. He was a 48 year member of the St. Andrew Apostle Catholic Parish, in Silver Spring, MD, where he spent many years on the Parish Council, including a term as Chairman, and on the Parish Finance Committee. He was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister there. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, a Knight of Malta, a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre, and a member of the John Carroll Society for over forty years. He spent his last years in Pennybyrn at Maryfield, a Catholic-sponsored retirement community in High Point, NC. The Family will receive friends at St. Andrew Apostle Catholic Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Rd., Silver Spring, MD on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.