BERNARD IHRIE

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, of Edgewater, MD. Beloved Priest of the Archdiocese of Washington; son of the late Bernard and Helen Ihrie; brother of the late William "Ed" Ihrie and Charles Richard Ihrie; brother-in-law of Linda Ihrie-Mihm; uncle of Sharon Breeden (F. Lee), Beth Rowan (Timothy), Charles Richard Ihrie, Jr. (Laurie), Theresa Rowan (James), Michele Rowan (Patrick) and many great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in private with the family at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 5416 Henderson Way, Camp Springs, MD, on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel Pregnancy Center, 415 Main St, Laurel, MD 20707.