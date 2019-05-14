BERNARD A. JAMESON "AL"
The members of the DC Fire Fighters Association, Local 36 and the Retired Firefighters of Washington regret to announce the death of retired Brother BERNARD A. "AL" JAMESON on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Brother JAMESON was appointed to the Department on December 15, 1959 to Engine 32 and retired on February 27, 1981 as the 3rd Battalion Fire Chief Aide. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th St., N, St. Petersburg, FL from 2 to 4 p.m. He will be laid to rest in the Tranquil Waters Cremation Garden in Memorial Park Cemetery.