The Washington Post

BERNARD KUNE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNARD KUNE.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Adelphi, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BERNARD JACK KUNE  

On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, BERNARD JACK KUNE of Boynton Beach, FL. Beloved husband of Faith Levine Solomon Kune and the late Minna Kune. Loving father of Sandra Lavet, Cheryl (Jack) Cronin and Jeffrey Kune. Cherished grandfather of Max and Sophie Lavet and Zachary, Nathan and Aaron Cronin. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or to the Jewish National Fund. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.